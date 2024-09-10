GALNERYUS – New Single “In Water’s Gaze” Streaming

Japan power metal act Galneryus will release their new album The Stars Will Light The Way on September 25 via Warner Music Japan. Second single, the 8-minute stormer with supreme instrumentation "In Water's Gaze" is streaming below.

Preorder The Stars Will Light The Way here.

The album includes songs that perfectly sublimate the aesthetics of Galneryus, including "The Reason We Fight," which was first performed at Pure Rock Japan Live 2024 held last June and sent the audience into a frenzy of excitement. A masterpiece worthy of celebrating the 20th anniversary of their major debut is born here.

Akane Liv (from Liv Moon) also appears on the chorus for "The Reason We Fight" and "I Believe". This is the first touching collaboration since "Angel Of Salvation" (2012).

The first limited edition Blu-ray includes 2 hours of exciting live footage, Live At KT Zepp Yokohama 2023/4/30.

Tracklisting:

“Go Towards The Utopia”

“The Reason We Fight”

“Lost In The Darkness”

“Finally, It Comes!”

“In Water’s Gaze”

“Heartless”

“Crying For You”

“Voice In Sadness”

“I Believe”

“Life Will Go On”

"In Water's Gaze":

"The Reason We Fight" music video:

Lineup:

Syu – guitars

Yuhki – keyboards

Taka – bass

Masatoshi Ono – vocals

Lea – drums