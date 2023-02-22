GALNERYUS Release “Let Us Shine” Music Video

Japan power metal force Galneryus has issued a music video for “Let Us Shine”. The track is taken from their new album Between Dread And Valor, out March 1 via Warner Music Japan.

Between Dread And Valor will be available as a CD / DVD package with the DVD containing a concert: Live At Shinjuku Blaze, Tokyo from August 8, 2021 from the Find The Way To Overcome Tour.

Tracklisting:

“Demolish The Wickedness!”

“Run To The Edge”

“Time Will Tell”

“Let Us Shine”

“With Pride”

“Bravehearts”

“A Piece Of Souls”

“祈”

DVD:

“The Howling Darkness”

“Flames Of Rage”

“MC 1”

“Hold On”

“My Last Farewell”

“A Far-Off Distance”

“MC 2”

“Deep Affection”

Guitar Solo

“Everlasting”

“Bleeding Sanity”

“See The Light Of Freedom”

“Whatever It Takes (Raise Our Hands!)”

Encore

“MC 3”

“Rock You Like A Hurricane” (Scorpions cover)

“Fate Of The Sadness”

“Tear Off Your Chain”

“Braving Flag”

“Raise My Sword”

“MC 4”

“Destiny”

“Ray Of Light”

Lineup:

Syu – guitars

Yuhki – keyboards

Taka – bass

Masatoshi Ono – vocals

Lea – drums