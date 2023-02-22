GALNERYUS Release “Let Us Shine” Music Video
February 22, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Japan power metal force Galneryus has issued a music video for “Let Us Shine”. The track is taken from their new album Between Dread And Valor, out March 1 via Warner Music Japan.
Between Dread And Valor will be available as a CD / DVD package with the DVD containing a concert: Live At Shinjuku Blaze, Tokyo from August 8, 2021 from the Find The Way To Overcome Tour.
Tracklisting:
“Demolish The Wickedness!”
“Run To The Edge”
“Time Will Tell”
“Let Us Shine”
“With Pride”
“Bravehearts”
“A Piece Of Souls”
“祈”
DVD:
“The Howling Darkness”
“Flames Of Rage”
“MC 1”
“Hold On”
“My Last Farewell”
“A Far-Off Distance”
“MC 2”
“Deep Affection”
Guitar Solo
“Everlasting”
“Bleeding Sanity”
“See The Light Of Freedom”
“Whatever It Takes (Raise Our Hands!)”
Encore
“MC 3”
“Rock You Like A Hurricane” (Scorpions cover)
“Fate Of The Sadness”
“Tear Off Your Chain”
“Braving Flag”
“Raise My Sword”
“MC 4”
“Destiny”
“Ray Of Light”
Lineup:
Syu – guitars
Yuhki – keyboards
Taka – bass
Masatoshi Ono – vocals
Lea – drums