Irish thrashers, Gama Bomb, have released a video for "Thunder Over London", the title track of the Thunder Over London digital EP, out Friday, August 6, via Prosthetic Records.

Stream/download here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder Over London"

"Reveal The Shrieking Skull"

"Shut Up And Shout"

"Thunder Over London" video: