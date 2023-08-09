GAME OVER Announce Comeback Album Hellframes
August 9, 2023, an hour ago
Game Over will release the killer comeback album Hellframes on October 20 through Scarlet Records – their first release since 2017’s Claiming Supremacy.
Recorded at Raptor Recording Studio and spine-chillingly illustrated by the horror master Mario López, Hellframes will be released in the following formats:
- jewel case CD
- vinyl (black/marbled red limited 100 copies/marbled blue limited 100 copies)
- digital
Preorder at webshop.
Hellframes is a neck-breaking album where Game Over keep delivering their rabid, insane brand of thrash metal and pushing the songwriting out of the comfort zone at the same time. A frantic mix of thrashing madness, punk attitude, infecting melodies and some creepy obscure atmospheres.
Lyrically-wise, a couple of tracks are intricately woven together, telling the tale of a 15th century priest who birthed an occult cult, re-discovered in modern times through technology and unleashing unspeakable evil from hell. Other songs delve into the depths of human existence and mind – exploring pain, fear, and the relentless struggles we face every day.
Artwork by Mario López:
Tracklisting:
“Visions”
“Call Of The Siren”
“Path Of Pain”
“The Cult”
“Count Your Breaths”
“Atonement”
“Deliver Us”
“Synthetic Dreams”
“My World Dies Screaming”
“Hellframes” (feat. Dome/Fulci & TV Crimes)
Game Over:
Renato "Reno" Chiccoli - vocals, bass
Alessandro "Sanso" Sansone - guitar
Luca "Ziro" Zironi - guitar
Anthony "Vender" Dantone - drums
(Photo – Elisa Catozzi)