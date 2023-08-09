GAME OVER Announce Comeback Album Hellframes

Game Over will release the killer comeback album Hellframes on October 20 through Scarlet Records – their first release since 2017’s Claiming Supremacy.

Recorded at Raptor Recording Studio and spine-chillingly illustrated by the horror master Mario López, Hellframes will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl (black/marbled red limited 100 copies/marbled blue limited 100 copies)

- digital

Hellframes is a neck-breaking album where Game Over keep delivering their rabid, insane brand of thrash metal and pushing the songwriting out of the comfort zone at the same time. A frantic mix of thrashing madness, punk attitude, infecting melodies and some creepy obscure atmospheres.

Lyrically-wise, a couple of tracks are intricately woven together, telling the tale of a 15th century priest who birthed an occult cult, re-discovered in modern times through technology and unleashing unspeakable evil from hell. Other songs delve into the depths of human existence and mind – exploring pain, fear, and the relentless struggles we face every day.

Artwork by Mario López:

Tracklisting:

“Visions”

“Call Of The Siren”

“Path Of Pain”

“The Cult”

“Count Your Breaths”

“Atonement”

“Deliver Us”

“Synthetic Dreams”

“My World Dies Screaming”

“Hellframes” (feat. Dome/Fulci & TV Crimes)

Game Over:

Renato "Reno" Chiccoli - vocals, bass

Alessandro "Sanso" Sansone - guitar

Luca "Ziro" Zironi - guitar

Anthony "Vender" Dantone - drums

(Photo – Elisa Catozzi)