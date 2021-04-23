GARMARNA Nominated For Swedish Grammi Award For "Folk Album Of The Year"

Swedish folk rock pioneers, Garmarna, have been nominated for a Swedish Grammy (Grammi) award in the "Folk Album Of The Year" category for 2020's Förbundet. The band has previously won the prestigious award and have scored prior nominations. The winner will be announced on June 3.

Moreover, the band was recently selected as a Session II finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest 2020 and have also been chosen as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition. The band was recognized for the song "Dagen Flyr" in the world music category for each respective contest.

The full list of Session II finalists and more information on the John Lennon Songwriting Contest can be found here.

The full list of semi-finalists as well as more information on the International Songwriting Competition can be found here.

The revered song "Dagen Flyr" is taken from the band's 2020 full-length, Förbundet, and can be heard below: