GARY HOLT – KERRY KING Is “One Of The World’s Most Crushing Rhythm Guitar Players”

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt was interviewed by Full Metal Jackie and was asked about his former bandmate Kerry King and if he’s heard any of his new music.

"First, I'll say I've heard none of it. Not a note. I've heard it's really, really, really good. So, I can't wait to hear it,” responded Holt.

"Kerry, the time I spent playing with him was remarkable. He's just one of the world's most crushing rhythm guitar players,” Holt said. “People don't realize how punishing he is with his right-hand picking technique. And just playing with him, it was a joy; it was awesome. So I can't wait to see it."