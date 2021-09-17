GARY HOLT On Upcoming EXODUS Album - "It's The Musical Equivalent To The Sh!t Show That Last Year Was"; Video

Exodus return with their eleventh studio album, Persona Non Grata, out November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to Gary Holt about the upcoming album. Watch the video below.

Asked what Persona Non Grata sounds like, Gary reveals: "The album to me sounds like 2020. It's the musical equivalent to the shit show that last year was. Some of the stuff I was writing as I am looking at the TV watching the world burn, of course that had an effect on what I was putting down on paper. The song 'The Years of Death and Dying', Tom (Hunting) wrote as an ode to all the people we lost including a lot of close friends, on top of that a loss of our way of life, jobs and homes that were lost, not just all pandemic related. It was a bad year and we hope this album is something positive that comes out of it. This album has got some of the catchiest choruses we have ever come up with. When you can make something that super heavy and sing along to it I think you kind of accomplished something. Zetro also learned a couple of new tricks (death growls) in the past he didn't think it was in his wheelhouse but he learned that he could do it quite well. Some of the songs demanded it."

Literally translating to “an unwelcome” or “unacceptable” person, Persona Non Grata touches on themes of modern societal disgust and degradation. The band gathered at Tom Hunting's house in the mountains where they produced and recorded Persona Non Grata from three home-built studios . Steve Lagudi was at the helm of engineering while the band enlisted Andy Sneap of Backstage Studios to mix the album. For the third time in the band’s history, they returned to Swedish artist Par Olofsson to create the album artwork.

Persona Non Grata will be available in the following formats:

Tracklisting:

"Persona Non Grata"

"R.E.M.F."

"Slipping Into Madness"

"Elitist"

"Prescribing Horror"

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

"The Years of Death and Dying"

"Clickbait"

"Cosa Del Pantano"

"Lunatic-Liar-Lord"

"The Fires of Division"

"Antiseed"

"Clickbait" lyric video:

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)":

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" video:

Trailers: