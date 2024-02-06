GARY MOORE – Crowdfunding Appeal Launched By Fans For Statue Campaign

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project was created by fans of Ireland's legendary rock and blues guitarist Gary Moore, who died on February 6, 2011.

This campaign aims to erect a statue of the former Thin Lizzy member in his native Belfast, dedicated to celebrating his music, talent and legacy, and inspiring future generations.

The Project estimates the statue will cost approximately 80,000 euros and are raising funds offline via tribute shows across Ireland. This campaign has the support of members of Gary's family, Belfast City Council and local councilors.

Support the campaign at idonate.ie.

In the video below, The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich shows his support for the statue: