GARY MOORE - Previously Unreleased Version Of "I’m Tore Down" Available For Streaming

Mascot Label Group / Provogue will be releasing a new album featuring previously unreleased material from the iconic blues-rock master, Gary Moore. How Blue Can You Get will be released on April 30. Pre-order here, and listen to a previously unreleased version of Freddie King‘s "I’m Tore Down" below.

The album contains four originals, and four songs previously recorded and made famous by classic bluesmen like Elmore James, Sonny Thompson, Memphis Slim and BB King. Out on Ltd. Orange Marble LP / Blue LP / Deluxe CD Box.

Says the label: "It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, revelling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician. Back to the future with Gary Moore."

Tracklisting:

"I'm Tore Down"

"Steppin' Out"

"In My Dreams"

"How Blue Can You Get"

"Looking At Your Picture"

"Love Can Make A Fool Of You"

"Done Somebody Wrong"

"Living With The Blues"

"I'm Tore Down":

"In My Dreams" visualizer: