GARY MOORE - Rolling Stone Slammed For Omitting Legend From "250 Greatest Guitarists" Countdown

Rolling Stone magazine has published its new and expanded list of The 250 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time. As always with such lists, however, Rolling Stone’s countdown has faced somewhat of a backlash in the online world, reports Planet Radio.

In particular, many people have chastised Rolling Stone for missing the late-great Gary Moore off the countdown altogether - a man Glenn Hughes recently named as the greatest guitarist he’s ever played with.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Gary Moore? What an absolute joke this list is. Seriously.”

Another equally disgruntled person wrote on X: “You can’t have a list of great guitar players without Gary Moore. If he isn’t on the list, the list is flawed. Rolling Stone does this just to get people worked up. I haven’t seen a list they did that isn’t controversial.”

On October 13, BMG and Gary Moore released Back To The Blues on double heavyweight vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve. The album is also released both digitally and on CD.

Back To The Blues, was Gary Moore’s 13th solo album, where he went back to his traditional blues style. This album has never previously been released on vinyl, and contains new liner notes written by Dave Everley. This release contains bonus tracks "Picture Of The Moon" (Single Edit), "Cold Black Night" (Live At VH1) and "Stormy Monday" (Live At VH1).

Gary Moore rocked the world of blues and rock with his virtuoso guitar playing and soulful voice. Best known for his evocative solo hits, Parisienne Walkways and Still Got The Blues, and his on/off membership of Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore’s solo career comprises over twenty albums. Throughout the 1980s, Gary moved up the rock hierarchy, but turned his back on what he regarded as the empty flash of metal and reverted to his heart music – the blues – where ironically, he scored his biggest commercial success through his 1990s and 2000s blues albums.

As well as running his own bands, during a successful solo career, Gary mixed with the best that rock and blues could offer, playing live and on record with George Harrison, Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Greg Lake, BB King, Albert King, Albert Collins and many others. Gary Moore is regarded as one of the most influential Irish musicians of all time. Having been honored by both Gibson and Fender with signature guitars, the Northern Irish star is still seen as one of the best guitar players of all time.

Tracklisting:

"Enough Of The Blues"

"You Upset Me Baby"

"Cold Black Night"

"Stormy Monday"

"Ain’t Got You"

"Picture Of The Moon"

"Looking Back"

"The Prophet"

"How Many Lies"

"Drowning In Tears"

Bonus Material:

"Picture Of The Moon" (Single Edit)

"Cold Black Night" (Live At VH1)

"Stormy Monday" (Live At VH1)