GATECREEPER Streaming New Single "Masterpiece Of Chaos"

Arizona’s death-metal forerunners, Gatecreeper, recently announced their pivotal new album, Dark Superstition, due May 17 via Nuclear Blast - their label debut. Their sprawling third full-length is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they’ve ever done. It sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown—carving out their own path.

Gatecreeper’s searing new single, “Masterpiece Of Chaos”, evokes their tried and true, singular death metal style.

Vocalist Chase Mason tells, “'Masterpiece Of Chaos' is a nightmarish vision of a broken mirror with an ominous creature that lives within the fragmented web of glass. It sonically contrasts and compliments the more melodic approach we took to some of the other songs."

Stream the track here, and below:

Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. “Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” Mason says. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

The album’s intricate lead single, "The Black Curtain" leans heavily in a rock direction, and embodies Dark Superstition’s themes with a tale of divination. “It’s about being trapped between living and dying,” Mason tells. “A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.” “The Black Curtain” is available today alongside a video directed by Max Moore. Listen to the song here, and watch the video below.

Dark Superstition moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.

Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Dark Superstition tracklisting:

"Dead Star"

"Oblivion"

"The Black Curtain"

"Masterpiece Of Chaos"

"Superstitious Vision"

"A Chilling Aura"

"Caught In The Treads"

"Flesh Habit"

"Mistaken For Dead"

"Tears Fall From The Sky"

"The Black Curtain" video:

"Caught In The Treads" video:

Gatecreeper is:

Chase H. Mason - Vocals

Eric Wagner - Guitar

Matt Arrebollo - Drums

Israel Garza - Guitar

Alex Brown - Bass

(Photo - Joey Maddon)