GATES TO HELL Signs To Nuclear Blast, Releases Music Video For New Single "Resurrected"

Since its inception, Louisville's Gates To Hell has fused the finest elements from both metal and hardcore, highlighting fast metal riffs with heavy hardcore and deathcore breakdowns written in a manner unexplored within the Kentucky music scene. The last year saw the band playing nearly 150 shows in 11 different countries supporting the likes of Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Sanguisugabogg, Bodysnatcher, Kruelty, snd Dying Wish on various tours across the US, Canada and Europe.

Continuing this momentum with no sign of slowing down, the band is ushering in 2024 with a new home at Nuclear Blast Records, a pummeling new single, and heading on the road with labelmates Machine Head and Fear Factory.

Gates To Hell's guitarist Seth Lewis states, “I was a kid who loved metal from a very young age and I was constantly buying CDs of my favorite bands. Over time, I saw how many of those bands' CDs had the Nuclear Blast logo on the back. It’s a very unreal feeling to be working with them now with Gates To Hell. Very excited for what the future holds.”

Nuclear Blast American Label Manager & A&R Tommy Jones comments, "After a tip-off from my buddy Scott Lee, I first entered the Gates To Hell at the Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 28th, 2023. Straight from the rip seeing the band live, I was way into their style of Brutal Death Metal laced with hardcore energy. I could envision them being part of the new breed at Nuclear Blast. Fast forward after some hang sessions on the Jersey shore, and up at the New England Metal Fest, we officially sealed the deal in October on Friday the 13th. Fitting AF! I am stoked 'as hell' to welcome the Gates to the worldwide Nuclear Blast family! Let’s gooo!!”

The band's newest offering comes in the single, fittingly entitled "Resurrected". The song is a perfect example of their hybrid sound mixing modern death metal with the hardcore spirit. The song was engineered and mixed by Andy Nelson at Bricktop Studios while mastering was completed by Brad Boatwright at Audioseige Mastering.

“Our new track ‘Resurrected’ just dropped through Nuclear Blast," comments Seth Lewis. "It’s my favorite Gates To Hell song released to date. After touring and practicing as much as we have the last couple of years, we’ve all really meshed together so much better as musicians. Trying to stick to our roots of the death metal/hardcore sound our music has always had, but being more collaborative and creative with some elements.”

Watch the music video, directed by Errick Easterday, below. Stream the song here.

Gates To Hell is hitting the road with Bay Area icons and label mates, Machine Head for their Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024' with Fear Factory and Orbit Culture. The trek will begin in San Francisco on January 19 and will head across the Pacific Northwest followed by eight shows in Canada. Other stops include Chicago, Orlando, and Houston before concluding in Los Angeles on February 24 at The Bellwether.

Tour dates:

January

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

26 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cumming Theatre

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

February

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

6 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus

7 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

8 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

10 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

15 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Gates To Hell is:

Ryan Storey - Vocals

Eli Hanson - Guitar

Seth Lewis - Guitar

Dustin Cantrell - Bass

Trey Garris - Drums