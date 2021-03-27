GATHERING OF KINGS Feat. SOILWORK's BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Release Live Video For "Forever And A Day" From Sweden Rock 2019

Swedish melodic hard rockers, Gathering Of Kings, have released the official live video for their song "Forever And A Day", from Sweden Rock Festival 2019. The band's first ever show!

Filmed by Gunnar Sandborg and Oskar Wernberg at Teknikkompaniet.se and mixed and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at The Panic Room. "Forever And A Day" is taken from the band's debut album First Mission, which was released in 2019 via RN Records.

Gathering Of Kings is created and supervised by Ron Dahlgren and Nina Dahlgren, bringing together top musicians from the current hard rock scene in Sweden. The idea was to create an AOR/Melodic Hard Rock project/band like Tom Galley's Phenomena or even Tobias Sammet's Avantasia, with multiple vocalists and instrumentalists. Victor Olsson is the main songwriter, with Alexander Frisborg co-writing the lyrics.

On stage performing:

Björn Strid (Lead Vocals)

Victor Olsson (Lead Guitar)

Magnus Mild (Rhythm Guitar)

Chris Laney (Rhythm Guitar)

Nalle Påhlsson (Bass)

Erik Wiss Gafvelin (Keyboards)

Joel Selsfors (Keyboards)

Efraim Larsson (Drums)

Rick Altzi (Backing Vocals)

Alexander Frisborg (Backing Vocals)

Not on stage:

Apollo Papathanasio (Lead/Backing Vocals)

Tobias Jansson (Lead/Backing Vocals)

Jens Westin (Lead Vocals)

Jonas Källsbäck (Drums)