GATHERING OF KINGS Live At Spinroad 2020; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Gathering Of Kings performed live from Spinroad Vinyl Factory in Lindome, Sweden in 2020. Pro-shot footage of the band performing "The Gathering" (Intro), "Love Will Stay Alive" (vocals by Rick Altzi), "Saviour" (vocals by Apollo Papathanasio), and "Heaven On The Run" (vocals by Rick Altzi), can be seen below:

Lineup:

Rick Altzi (Lead and backing vocals)

Apollo Papathanasio (Lead and backing vocals)

Victor Olsson (Lead Guitar)

Magnus Mild (Rhythm Guitar)

Mikael Planefeldt (Bass)

Joel Selsfors (Keyboards)

Efraim Larsson (Drums)

Livemix: Pedro Ferreira

Monitor: Jesper Sirenius, Qtech

Camera by: Qtech