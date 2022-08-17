GAUPA Debut "Diametrical Enchantress" Music Video
August 17, 2022, an hour ago
Unique Swedish rock band, Guapa, will release their new album, Myriad, on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released a video for the new single, "Diametrical Enchantress", which can be found below. Pre-order the album here.
Myriad tracklisting:
"Exoskeleton"
"Diametrical Enchantress"
"Moloken"
"RA"
"Elden"
"My Sister Is A Very Angry Man"
"Sömnen"
"Mammon"
"Diametrical Enchantress" video:
"RA" video:
Lineup:
Jimmy Hurtig - Drums
Daniel Nygren - Guitars
Erik Sävström - Bass
Emma Näslund - Vocals
David Rosberg - Guitars
(Photo - George Grigoriadis)