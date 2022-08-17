GAUPA Debut "Diametrical Enchantress" Music Video

Unique Swedish rock band, Guapa, will release their new album, Myriad, on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released a video for the new single, "Diametrical Enchantress", which can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Myriad tracklisting:

"Exoskeleton"

"Diametrical Enchantress"

"Moloken"

"RA"

"Elden"

"My Sister Is A Very Angry Man"

"Sömnen"

"Mammon"

"Diametrical Enchantress" video:

"RA" video:

Lineup:

Jimmy Hurtig - Drums

Daniel Nygren - Guitars

Erik Sävström - Bass

Emma Näslund - Vocals

David Rosberg - Guitars

(Photo - George Grigoriadis)