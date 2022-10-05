GAUPA Release Lyric Video For New Single "Moloken"

Today, unique Swedish rock band, Guapa, share the third single from their forthcoming album, Myriad, which will be released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Hauntingly atmospheric tune "Moloken" emerges disguised as an innocent ballad, before it ultimately reveals its dark, heavy core. This is Gaupa at their most introverted, striking in their unpredictability, yet they always find the right moment to let loose and simply let the guitars do the talking.

The song comes with a lyric video, which you can watch below:

Pre-order the album here.

Myriad tracklisting:

"Exoskeleton"

"Diametrical Enchantress"

"Moloken"

"RA"

"Elden"

"My Sister Is A Very Angry Man"

"Sömnen"

"Mammon"

"Diametrical Enchantress" video:

"RA" video:

Lineup:

Jimmy Hurtig - Drums

Daniel Nygren - Guitars

Erik Sävström - Bass

Emma Näslund - Vocals

David Rosberg - Guitars

(Photo - George Grigoriadis)