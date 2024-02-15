GBI (GROHL, BENANTE, IAN) To Release Limited Edition Cover Of "The Regulator" By BAD BRAINS On Record Store Day

On April 20, 2024 GBI (Grohl, Benante, Ian) will release their cover of "The Regulator" by Bad Brains as a Record Store Day exclusive - only 3000 copies will be pressed - making this an instant collector's item. Find more info and a participating store near you at RecordStoreDay.com.

Here’s the story: "Anthrax were recording our new album at 606 and the Foo Fighters were there rehearsing at the same time. Dave (Grohl) had popped into the studio to hang and listen to what we were doing and we’d gone over to hear the Foo’s rehearse.

Scott (Ian) texted Dave the next morning and said: 'Hey! Good to see ya the other day. Are you rehearsing today? I’ll be there doing guitars. Wanna record a Minor Threat song? Bad Brains?'

Dave replied immediately with the Spotify link for 'The Regulator'.

Scott said he’d be there at 12:30pm and Dave said, 'See you at 1.'

It was that simple.

We recorded at 606. Charlie (Benante) and Scott asked Dave if he’d play drums and sing as well, he was in. Charlie plays bass and Scott on guitar. Charlie did the badass art for the cover. GBI!

The spark to do this was to raise money for HR’s healthcare. All the proceeds will be donated to him for that. And what better day to do it than Record Store Day? It helps Indie stores as well, win/win.

We ripped 'Regulator' live in two takes, the way it should be! It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with Scott's guitar! We’re all such huge Bad Brains fans and have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times.

Hope you get a copy!"

HR is the lead vocalist of Bad Brains. He has SUNCT syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which causes sporadic, excruciating headaches. He underwent brain surgery in 2017 to relieve the headaches. HR also has schizoaffective disorder.

Check out the original version of "The Regulator" by Bad Brains: