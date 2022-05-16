GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON Watch PRIMUS Pay Tribute To RUSH With A Farewell To Kings Performance; "Totally Nailed It!" (Photos, Video)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were on hand at Toronto's Massy Hall on Friday (May 13) to witness Primus performing Rush's classic album, A Farewell To Kings, in its entirety.

Geddy Lee took to Instagram to share his thoughts, writing: "On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from Primus… Les, Ler, Herb and their gang… We sat side stage as they immaculately worked through a cool selection of classic Primus tunes which brought back fond memories of our touring together back in the early 90’s and then we were treated to the weird and wonderful experience of watching them perform our music: A Farewell to Kings in it’s entirety. Totally nailed it! They did us proud and we thank them deeply for the tribute and the lasting friendship."

Primus shared the post below:



Watch Primus perform "Closer To The Heart" at Massey Hall:

Remaining dates for the Primus - A Tribute To Kings Tour are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre *

19 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre *

20 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC *^

22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre *^

23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

25 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre*

27 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre *^

30 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center *

May

16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia +

17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre +

18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre *

20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater *

22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

24 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre *

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *

27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

28 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

31 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

June

2 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion *^

3 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts +

6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre +

7 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre +

9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino +

10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre +

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum +

14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield ~

15 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium ~

17 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium ~

18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ~

19 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic ~

21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre ~

23 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium ~

24 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center ~

25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~^

* with Battles

+ with Black Mountain

~ with The Black Angels