GEEZER BUTLER Confirms He Speaks To OZZY OSBOURNE "Practically Every Day", Admits He'd "Absolutely Love" To Do BLACK SABBATH Reunion Show; Video

Geezer Butler recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Geezer confirms he and Ozzy Osbourne speak almost every day, and that he had to go through the Black Sabbath accountant to get in touch with him. He also claims he would love to do a Black Sabbath reunion show with the original members.

Eddie Trunk: "As you probably have read, Ozzy recently said that he didn't feel like Sabbath ended right 'cause Bill Ward wasn't part of the final tour. And that he would love even for a couple songs while everyone's still with us, the original four guys to get up and play even if it was in a club just to do that. Your thoughts on that? Any interest?"

Geezer Butler: "Yeah, Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year in back in Aston at the Aston Villa Grand. But I mean, I'm definitely up for it."

Trunk: "You are up for it?"

Butler: "Yeah. To finish the whole thing off."

Trunk: "Right. But there's been dialogue or this is just Ozzy talking?"

Butler: "Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I'm not sure about anybody else."

Trunk: "Oh wow. That’s interesting. So, because in your book you say that you had not talked to Ozzy."

Butler "Oh, yeah."

Trunk: "Have you talked to him?"

Butler: "Yeah. Every day practically."

Trunk: "Really?"

Butler: "Yeah."

Trunk: "Oh wow. That's a development. So you guys are, everything's cool?"

Butler: "Oh yeah. Absolutely. There was a lot of miscommunication. He didn't think I was asking about his health 'cause I know he's been going through a lot of health problems. And I was sending all these messages to him and they weren't being passed on to him. So he thought I was ignoring him. And then the weird way, I had to go through Sabbath's accountant to tell Ozzy I sent him all these things 'cause he did this thing in Rolling Stone saying that I hadn't been in touch with him about his health. So I went through the account and he got in touch with Ozzy and said “He's been sending you stuff. He wants to talk to you.” And that we've been fine since that."

Trunk: "So the last thing on this, it sounds like there's a little dialogue, but, and you're up for it. Would you, if everyone could do it at a decent level, because you gotta throw Ozzy in that equation too. He's got a ton of health issues. But if everyone could do it even for a short set, would you like to do what Ozzy suggested? The original four guys for even a few songs?"

Butler: "I’d love to do it. Absolutely love to do it."

Trunk: "Do you miss playing?"

Butler: "With them, yeah."