GEEZER BUTLER On How THE BEATLES Influenced BLACK SABBATH - "It Gave Us Some Hope That British Musicians Could Actually Become Successful"

Guesting on 107.7 RKR's The Rocker Morning Show, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler revealed how the band was influenced by The Beatles. Check out the interview below.

Butler: "They were a massive influence, because there was nobody else like them at the time. And up until then, it was, like, my brothers were into Elvis (Presley) and Eddie Cochran and Buddy Holly, that kind of thing. There was no real English... all the English rock and rollers were trying to sound American and copy of an American (band), and they never succeeded. When The Beatles came along, they had a completely original sound, and they were all literally from Liverpool, which is 90 miles from where we were born. It gave us some hope that British musicians could actually become successful. And as soon as The Beatles were successful, then you had The Rolling Stones, and The Kinks, and The Who, Herman's Hermits... a whole explosion of British pop music."

On June 27, Butler joined Foo Fighters on stage during their concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England for a performance of Black Sabbath's classic, "Paranoid". Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below:

Geezer Butler joins Foo Fighters at Villa Park for Black Sabbath's Paranoid #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ffAgeQnsak — zenXV (@zenxv) June 28, 2024