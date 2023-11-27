GEEZER BUTLER Responds To OZZY OSBOURNE's Claims That His BLACK SABBATH Bandmate Didn't Reach Out During Health Struggles - "I Don't Want To Engage In A Tit For Tat"

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ozzy Osbourne let rip on Black Sabbath bandmate and bassist, Geezer Butler, claiming he hadn't reached out to offer support during Ozzy's health struggles.

“You do find out who’s a genuine friend when you’ve been through what I’ve had,” Ozzy said. “Tony Iommi has been so supportive of me since my illness. Geezer Butler hasn’t given me one fucking phone call. Not one fucking call.

“When his son was fucking born, I phoned him every fucking night even though we were at war with each other, Black Sabbath and me [after his sacking]. I thought, ‘Fuck it, he’s my mate, I’m gonna call him.’ But from him, not one fucking call.

“It’s sad, man. We all grew up together, and he can’t pick up the fucking phone like a man and see how I’m doing. Even Bill Ward has been in touch with me. I said some things about Bill, and I don’t know why I said it, but when I came through my illness, he contacted me.”

Over the weekend, Geezer shared the following message via Instagram:

"Rumour has it; Ozzy is upset, saying he never received my get well messages. I made 2 different attempts at getting in touch during his illnesses. My first email (8 Feb, 2019) went through his office because I didn’t have Ozzy’s new number to text him. Sharon responded but I didn’t hear back from Ozzy.

"11 months later (21 Jan, 2020), I emailed Sharon to check on Oz. That email went unanswered.

"I don’t want to engage in a tit for tat. Having made 2 attempts to wish Ozzy well , without a reply, I figured it best to privately keep him in my thoughts."

