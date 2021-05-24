GEMINI SYNDROME Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates
May 24, 2021, an hour ago
LA alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome have just announced that after a lengthy, multi-year absence from touring, they will be returning to the road this summer. The band will be joined by A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier, and Pushing Veronica. Also added to a select number of shows will be Eva Under Fire. All tour dates are listed below.
The band will be touring in support of their recently released videos and singles “Die With Me”, “IDK”, “Reintegration”, and their forthcoming new studio album.
“We’re very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of synners once again. See you all soon!” says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom.
Drummer Brian Steele Medina continues, “It’s great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again. Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets, and Pentagon UFO videos.”
Catch Gemini Syndrome on tour at the following shows:
July
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
10 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
13 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
14 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon
16 - Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival
17 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
18 - Belividere, IL - Apollo Theater
20 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys
21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
23 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
24 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
25 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
27 - Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
28 - Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
31 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage On Herr
August
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
3 - Ft Wayne, IN - Ft Wayne Entertainment Center
5 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
6 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
7 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Ballroom
8 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
10 - Tusla, OK - The Shrine
11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Gemini Syndrome have recently released their new song and music video for “Die With Me” via Century Media. The track sets the stage for the band’s new album (their third overall) which is scheduled to be released later this year. Full details on the new studio album will be released at a later date.