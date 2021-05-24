GEMINI SYNDROME Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates

LA alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome have just announced that after a lengthy, multi-year absence from touring, they will be returning to the road this summer. The band will be joined by A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier, and Pushing Veronica. Also added to a select number of shows will be Eva Under Fire. All tour dates are listed below.

The band will be touring in support of their recently released videos and singles “Die With Me”, “IDK”, “Reintegration”, and their forthcoming new studio album.

“We’re very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of synners once again. See you all soon!” says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom.

Drummer Brian Steele Medina continues, “It’s great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again. Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets, and Pentagon UFO videos.”

Catch Gemini Syndrome on tour at the following shows:

July

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

10 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

13 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

14 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon

16 - Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival

17 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

18 - Belividere, IL - Apollo Theater

20 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys

21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

25 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

27 - Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

28 - Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

31 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage On Herr



August

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3 - Ft Wayne, IN - Ft Wayne Entertainment Center

5 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

6 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

7 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Ballroom

8 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

10 - Tusla, OK - The Shrine

11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Gemini Syndrome have recently released their new song and music video for “Die With Me” via Century Media. The track sets the stage for the band’s new album (their third overall) which is scheduled to be released later this year. Full details on the new studio album will be released at a later date.