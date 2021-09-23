GEMINI SYNDROME Announce Fall 2021 "Initiation" Headline Tour

Gemini Syndrome have just announced dates for their first headline tour in support of their new studio album, 3rd Degree - The Raising. The band will be joined on the first leg of the tour by Ovtlier, and on the second leg by Oh! The Horror. Also joining the tour are Pushing Veronica and Them Damn Kings. All tour dates are listed below.

Gemini Syndrome are offering special VIP packages for the tour. These packages include a special private acoustic performance, a VIP ‘Synner’ laminate, autographed poster, and meet & greet session with the band. (*VIP Packages must be purchased in addition to a regular concert ticket.)

Tickets, and VIP Packages for all shows are available at GeminiSyndrome.com.

“We're very excited to be back out in the road again this fall. It’s a time of transformation on our planet and our lives in preparation for the rebirth of the approaching solstice. We're grateful to share this Initiation with all you Spiritual Soldiers on the frontline helping to bring music back to this fucked up world,” says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom.

Drummer Brian Steele Medina continues, “We love nothing more than performing and creating a sacred space for transmutation with our brothers and sisters. Now more than ever, it feels like everything is trying to pull us apart and perpetuate the illusion that we are separate. That we are not ONE. It's all bullshit. Give us your pandemics, your Pentagon UFO videos, and your barriers... It's all fucking noise, but we're louder and we will rise above it all.”

Direct support on the tour will be split between Rochester, New York’s Ovtlier, who will be on the first half of the tour (October 28 - November13), and Sacramento, California’s Oh! The Horror, who will join the run for the second half of the dates (November 14 - 27). Additional support comes from pop-punk rock powerhouse Pushing Veronica, and New Jersey hard rock wrecking machine Them Damn Kings.

Tour dates:

October

28 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Joel’s 4Corners *

29 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center *

30 - Racine, WI - Rt 20 (WIIL Rock Halloween Bash) *

31 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory *

November

2 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern *

4 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop *

5 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works *

6 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s *

7 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance *

8 - New York City, NY - Mercury Lounge ****

9 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground *

10 - Reading, PA - Reverb *

12 - Johnson City, TN - Capones *

13 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger *

14 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks ***

16 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box **

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey **

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

22 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse **

23 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock **

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go **

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar **

27 - Reno, NV - Reno Brewhouse **

* Direct support is Ovtlier

** Direct support is Oh! The Horror

*** Show with Smile Empty Soul, Ovtlier, Sunflower Dead, Pushing V, Tommy Gibbons

**** Gemini Syndrome and Ovtlier only

3rd Degree - The Raising will be released worldwide on October 15 via Century Media. Produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, Hollywood Undead) this is undeniably the heaviest, and darkest album of the band’s career.

The album will be available in CD, Limited Edition vinyl, and digital download formats.

Tracklist:

"Reintegration"

"IDK"

"Die With Me"

"Baptized In Fire"

"Children of the Sun"

"Abandoned"

"Broken Reflection"

"Sum Quod Eris"

"Best of Me"

"Absolution"

"Hold the Line"

"Where We Started From"

"Fiat Lux"

“Broken Reflection”:

“Abandoned”:

"Die With Me" video: