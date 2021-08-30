GEMINI SYNDROME Release New Digital Track "Broken Reflection"; Audio

LA alternative metal band, Gemini Syndrome, have released their new digital single, “Broken Reflection”. The song is taken is from their recently announced new studio album, 3rd Degree - The Raising, which will be released worldwide on October 15 via Century Media. Purchase/stream the track here, and listen below.

“‘Broken Reflection’ focuses on the concept of Indra’s net. Basically saying that every consciousness is a crystal in a net or web and they all reflect the reflections from all the other crystals,” states vocalist Aaron Nordstrom. “The thing about mirrors is, they don’t always reflect the image back exactly the way it appears. Sometimes the mirror can alter what you’re experiencing versus what’s actually there. ‘Broken Reflection’ is a state of being in a sense. We are all trying to show the best versions of ourselves, but we need to master those versions inside before we can present the perfect image and not have it be confused for something illusory.”

“Generation after generation we build an ever growing structure higher and higher upon itself. Are we building it on a solid foundation or not is the question. Are we building towards something better? Or are we slowly building a faulty structure that is doomed to collapse?” adds drummer Brian Steele Medina on “Broken Reflection”’s deeper meaning. “It’s the idea that we can take everything given to us in this world: Education, Tradition, Religion, Politics, the entire structure of society, and we can do it all right down to the smallest detail, and yet, still not be fulfilled. It’s the idea that ultimately, the only way to live a life of purpose, is to follow our internal compass and forge our own way.”

3rd Degree – The Raising is the long awaited, mind bending final chapter of Gemini Syndrome's debut trilogy of albums; the first being 2013’s Lux, and the second being 2016’s Memento Mori (which hit #1 on Billboard Heatseakers Album Chart and spawned five singles). But whereas those first two albums dealt with the painful struggles of life and death, 3rd Degree - The Raising celebrates the extreme rituals of rebirth. Produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, Hollywood Undead) this is undeniably the heaviest, and darkest album of the band’s career; featuring the singles “Die With Me”, “IDK”, “Abandoned” and “Reintegration”.

“The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its growth so as to help build the world better than we inherited it.” says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom. “In the process of this record I made some major life choices. Mainly to stop killing myself slowly with alcohol. Two years without a drink, and a couple near death experiences later, I think I have ample experience to talk about a subject as elusive as death.”

Drummer Brian Steele Medina adds, “The twist to the 3rd and “final” degree, is that it’s not the end at all. Rather, it’s a rebirth contingent upon our growth and lessons learned from the suffering of our past mistakes. A spiritual growth that can only be attained through baptism by fire. A metaphorical, yet very real resurrection — The Raising.”

Nordstrom continues, “Our hope is that through sharing our experiences, lessons learned, and battles overcome, that we can help others to examine their own consciousness. Their role in the world in its almost infinite capacity, and to help remind each other that we are ALL in this together. We are a family, and when we are United in our commonality, we can achieve things worthy of the attention of the Gods. If you want to change the world, quietly go to work on yourself.”

Gemini Syndrome spent the better part of 2018-2019 writing 3rd Degree – The Raising, the final installment of their long planned three album trilogy. They retreated to drummer Brian Steele Medina’s Las Vegas home studio, where they meticulously crafted song after song, relentlessly reworking and rearranging the musical arrangements until they were fully satisfied. After an exhaustive writing process, Gemini Syndrome relocated to Good Sounds Studio in Tempe AZ, where producer Matt Good would help realize the collection of songs. Medina recalls, “We absolutely loved working with Matt and he completely understood where we wanted to take this album creatively and what it was going to take to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our actual collective blood, sweat and tears went into its creation.”

“It was a long, treacherous road to get here.” continues Nordstrom. “First working out an insane amount of songs before arriving in Arizona to record with Matt Good, and then writing a slew more while in the actual recording process, we approached this album with high intentions to evolve musically and internally as people. But then, once we had finally finished everything, and were ready to start releasing new music… everything was put on hold due to the global pandemic.”

Medina adds, “These past few years have definitely been an exercise in patience and acceptance. We had everything mixed and mastered and ready to go in early 2020 before everything shut down. We’re just stoked to FINALLY put this album out and get this post plague show on the road.”

3rd Degree – The Raising is the first album to feature guitarist "Meegs" Rascón (formerly of Coal Chamber).

On the brand new single “Abandoned”, Medina says, “This was always one of my favorite heavy riffs that we had in the bank for a while. When the music was finally done Aaron already had a concept in mind he had wanted to tackle for a while.”

Nordstrom elaborates, “At one point when I was working through some of my traumas, my kung fu teacher made me promise to write a song about my adoption and the rejection from my birth mother. This heavy beast of a song was the result. An anthem if you will that I control me. Not anyone or anything else.”

Gemini Syndrome is Aaron Nordstrom (vocals, keyboards), Brian Steele Medina (drums, programming), Alessandro “AP” Paveri (bass), Meegs Rascón (guitar), and Nicholas Paul Arnold (touring guitar).

3rd Degree – The Raising will be available in CD, Limited Edition vinyl, and digital download formats.

Tracklist:

"Reintegration"

"IDK"

"Die With Me"

"Baptized In Fire"

"Children of the Sun"

"Abandoned"

"Broken Reflection"

"Sum Quod Eris"

"Best of Me"

"Absolution"

"Hold the Line"

"Where We Started From"

"Fiat Lux"

“Abandoned”:

"Die With Me" video: