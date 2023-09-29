GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY Review KISS Classic Creatures Of The Night, Track By Track

After recently moving, Michael Brandvold of the Three Sides Of The Coin KISS podcast, opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.

Here is an interview with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from the Creatures Of The Night era, 1982. Source of the interview is unknown. Gene and Paul talk about the songs on the album, along with a lot more.

In November 2022, UMe released Creatures Of The Night 40 as a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color Vinyl exclusive.

All configurations can be pre-ordered through the official KISS online store, here.