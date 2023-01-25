GENE SIMMONS Explains How KISS Became So Successful Without Chart-Topping Singles - "The Philosophy Was To Put Together An Entire Statement, A Body Of Work If You Will, As Opposed To One Song"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"On January 30, 1973, KISS was formed. Watch as Gene Simmons talks about the band's success, their philosophy for creating a well-rounded body of work, his favorite part of the KISS experience, and more on This Week In Music History."

Robomagic Live recently announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July

5 - London, UK - The O2

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.