GENE SIMMONS Explains Thought Process On Closing The Book On KISS - "Get Off The Stage Before It's Too Late. So, I'm Still Looking Good. Hair's There. A Little Less Hair, But It's There"

After nearly four years of rocking audiences and blowing the roof off arenas, KISS's final tour will soon be coming to an end. For frontman Gene Simmons, the experience has been amazing, and he's looking to the future.

ET's Cassie DiLaura sat down with Simmons over the weekend, during his big 74th birthday bash at Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City, California, where the rocker was using the occasion of his special day to raise money for the non-profit organization, Mending Kids.

With KISS' End Of The Road World Tour set to wrap up on December 2 with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Simmons says he feels "great and grateful" for getting to perform for as long as he has.

"There's a great sense of pride. The idea that anybody would give me a chance... to be able to get a job that allows you to wear more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore and get paid well for it," Simmons said with a laugh. "It doesn't get better than that."

"But when you've been doing it for 50 years, half a century, have a little dignity," Simmons added, explaining the thought process behind ending the tour and closing the book on KISS. "Get off the stage before it's too late. So, [I'm] still looking good. Hair's there. A little less hair, but it's there."

Read more at etonline.com.

KISS continues their End Of The Road tour with a September 1 date at Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, Wisconsin. For KISS' complete End Of The Road tour schedule, head to KISSOnline.com.