GENE SIMMONS Explains What He Hates About KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You", But There's An Exception... "Stadiums Full Of People Jump Up And Down Like Biblical Locusts"; Video
March 2, 2023, an hour ago
KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour, yesterday on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The show has shared more video from the bands visit, which can be viewed below.
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley discuss their lifelong friendship:
How KISS decided on their band name:
What Gene Simmons hates about the KISS hit “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”:
Produced by Live Nation, KISS' final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.
New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.
“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6, with a KISS Army pre-sale at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.
North American tour dates:
October
29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
November
1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
December
1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden