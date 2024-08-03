GENE SIMMONS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Rattvik, Sweden Show Available

KISS legend Gene Simmons and his solo band performed at the Dalhalla Amphitheatre in Rattvik, Sweden on July 29. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below

Setlist:

“Deuce”

“War Machine”

“Almost Human”

“Are You Ready”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“House Of Pain” (Van Halen)

“I Love It Loud”

“Christine Sixteen”

“Communication Breakdown” (Led Zeppelin)

“Cold Gin”

“Ace Of Spades” (Motörhead)

“Weapons Of Mass Destruction”

“Parasite”

“Never In My Life” (Mountain)

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Rock And Roll All Nite”

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

August

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy