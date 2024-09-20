GENE SIMMONS Featured In Hour-Long Interview With Therapist KARA MAYER ROBINSON (Video)

In the video below, KISS icon and legendary marketing genius, Gene Simmons, sits down with therapist Kara Mayer Robinson for a no-holds-barred talk. It's quite a conversation. Consider this your fair warning.

In a recent feature at Classic Rock, Gene Simmons picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance, and names the "most dishonest" album KISS ever made. An excerpt follows...

The best record I've made:

"In hindsight, KISS never really spent enough time in the studio," says Gene. "Destroyer is okay, and I like Revenge, but KISS was always more about the live experience."

The worst record I've made:

"Music From ‘The Elder’. I take the blame for it, because it was my idea," says Simmons. "I remember telling [producer] Bob Ezrin that I was writing a movie script, we were making a concept album based on that, and he said, 'Let’s do our own Tommy!' I said, 'Yeah. If The Who can do it, why can’t we?' Well, the straight answer is because we’re not The Who! There are some fans who love that record. To me it was dishonest. But really, the most dishonest record we ever made was Carnival Of Souls, when we were trying to follow a trend instead of just being ourselves."

Read more at Classic Rock.