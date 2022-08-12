GENE SIMMONS Invited To Compete On Dancing With The Stars - "I Won The Twist Contest Back In The Stone Age"

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has been invited to compete on Dancing With The Stars, the program that pairs professional dancers with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing, receiving guidance from a panel of experts along the way.

Simmons shared the news via Twitter, stating: "Thank you @officialdwts Dancing With The Stars for the offer to be on the show. Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age." 🤟😎

KISS will bring their End Of The Road Tour to Tokyo, Japan on November 30 at the Tokyo Dome. Says the band: “We can't wait to see you again, KISS Army Japan! Get ready for a very special night!”

General public tickets go on sale September 2.

KISS will next head down to Australia for a string of shows in late August. Find the band’s tour schedule at kissonline.com/tour.