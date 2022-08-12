GENE SIMMONS Invited To Compete On Dancing With The Stars - "I Won The Twist Contest Back In The Stone Age"

August 12, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock gene simmons kiss

GENE SIMMONS Invited To Compete On Dancing With The Stars - "I Won The Twist Contest Back In The Stone Age"

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has been invited to compete on Dancing With The Stars, the program that pairs professional dancers with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing, receiving guidance from a panel of experts along the way.

Simmons shared the news via Twitter, stating: "Thank you @officialdwts Dancing With The Stars for the offer to be on the show. Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age." 🤟😎

KISS will bring their End Of The Road Tour to Tokyo, Japan on November 30 at the Tokyo Dome. Says the band: “We can't wait to see you again, KISS Army Japan! Get ready for a very special night!”

General public tickets go on sale September 2.

KISS will next head down to Australia for a string of shows in late August. Find the band’s tour schedule at kissonline.com/tour.



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews