GENE SIMMONS Invites ACE FREHLEY To Join KISS For Encores On Upcoming Tour Dates; "The Fans Would Love It"

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has again invited original guitarist, Ace Frehley, to join the band for encores during their ongoing End Of The Road World Tour.

Gene extended the invitation while offering Ace, who turns 71 today (April 27), birthday wishes. Simmons tweeted: "Happy Birthday Ace. And many more… The invitations still stand. Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it."

Happy Birthday Ace @ace_frehley. And many more…The invitations still stand. Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 27, 2022



Let's see if Ace takes Gene up on his offer. KISS perform next on Thursday, April 28 at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba, Brazil, Brazil. To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.