GENE SIMMONS Invites You To Get Up Close & Personal In Vegas

Gene Simmons has spent 50-plus years acquiring a legendary collection of KISS memorabilia and priceless items unique to Gene.

Now, it’s time for Gene to share the stories behind the items and, for a select few, pass a part of his collection on to YOU!

Get up close & personal with Gene Simmons on May 6th & 7th, 2023 at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Your experience includes:

Day One: Saturday, May 6th - Spend The Day With Gene Simmons

This Up Close & Intimate Experience will take place in a private event room at The Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.

Gene will take the stage and share stories about the items he’s passing onto his fans.

Gene will present you with personally selected items from his collection. (See the example below. You will see YOUR package before the event day!)

Gene will sign two of your personal items and you’ll get photos with Gene Simmons!

Gene will perform with his band!

You’ll get first dibs (never before offered to the public) on purchasing other items owned by Gene Simmons.

Day Two: Sunday, May 7th - An Intimate Dinner With Gene Simmons

Gene has reserved the Voodoo Steakhouse, and a Celebrity Chef, for a private Buyer’s Only exclusive dinner.

The Voodoo Steakhouse is on the top level of the Rio Hotel & Casino, with an outside patio overlooking an amazing view of the entire Las Vegas Strip.

Further details can be found here.