GENE SIMMONS, JOAN JETT, NIKKI SIXX Among Artists Confirmed For TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In Los Angeles

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon - his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

An update from Foo Fighters: "Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday, June 17 at 9 AM, local time. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly."

Among the artists confirmed for the Los Angels show are KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, Joan Jett, Chad Smith, Rush bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Joshua Homme, and Wolfgang Van Halen

A previous update from Foo Fighters states: "London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9 AM, local time. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in the UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly."

Among the artists confirmed for the London show are Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Brian May and Roger Taylor, Stewart Copeland, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hyde, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Sign up to receive information on timings, ticketing links and on sale dates here.

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting sophomore album The Colour & The Shape. He made his recorded debut with Foo Fighters with 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose, playing on every subsequent FF album, including One By One, In Your Honor (the first FF album to feature him assuming lead vocal duties on his song “Cold Day In The Sun”), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete & Gold (also featuring him as lead singer on “Sunday Rain”) and Medicine at Midnight. As a member of Foo Fighters, Taylor was a 15-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He lived and loved music to an insatiable degree, with Foo Fighters as well as his numerous solo and side projects and collaborations.