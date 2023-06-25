GENE SIMMONS Launches Personal Auction Website

What is... Gene Simmons Auctions?

Gene Simmons has spent the last 50+ years amassing a legendary collection of KISS memorabilia and priceless items unique to Gene!

While packing up his infamous KISS collection from his former Beverly Hills home, seen on GS Family Jewels, Gene decided it was time for fans worldwide to view what he's dedicated his life to acquiring.

In 2022, KISS WORLD in Las Vegas reconstructed 3000+ sq ft of the venue and debuted the Legendary Gene Simmons KISS Museum. But, when one's been collecting everything related to himself and his rock band, KISS, for five-plus decades, it tends to take up enough space to fill a football field!

Now, Gene is passing these personally sentimental items on to the fans, as they are the ones who cherish them as much as Gene. A dozen or so items will be up for auction every week at GeneSimmonsAuctions.com.

You'll find everything from rare, one-of-a-kind pieces that only Gene himself or a co-founder of the legendary rock group KISS would own to fun items that every KISS fan will adore, including Gene's Stage-Played Basses for the LAST 2 KISS, End Of The Road Shows at Madison Square Garden, New York.

This will be an ever-evolving site and an extensive ongoing project. Some of the items will be hand signed, and every item will include a signed certificate of authenticity (COA), or a gold embossed Gene Simmons COA sticker, stating the item belonged to Gene Simmons.