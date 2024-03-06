GENE SIMMONS Looks Back On Final KISS Show - "You Wanna Get Off That Stage While The Getting's Good; We Did This At The Right Time" (Video)

Guesting on Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live!, KISS icon Gene Simmons looked back on the band's final show, which took place on December 2nd, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Simmons: "I'm proud that we did this at the right time, at the right place. Because, I mean, let's call it for what it is: how many world-champion boxers have stayed in the ring too long? Think about it. The best of the best get knocked out by some new chump because they stayed there too long, and we've all seen shows that have gone on too long. Leave them wanting. Fifty years is plenty. And the other thing, is we introduced ourselves with, 'You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest band in the world.' That's how you're gonna introduce yourselves and you're gonna come out in wheelchairs with fireballs on the sides? So you wanna get off that stage while the getting's good. You don't wanna become fat, naked, bloated Elvis on a bathroom floor when you are the King Of Rock N' Roll. That's not the way to go out.

In a very bizarre and sad way, Marilyn Monroe will forever be iconic and young because she died when she was young. We don't have an image of her in her 70s and 80s. And there's nothing wrong with that, by the way. But the great stars of yesteryear, once they quit acting, whatever, they would get off the media stage, if you will, and you wouldn't hear... Marlene Dietrich, I don't know what she looked like when she was 80. Greta Garbo and so on, they would disappear. They became private citizens, and that's the way to do it."

Simmons has announced a Facebook Live event for this Thursday, March 7, at 5 PM, PST. He announces the event in the video below.

Says Gene: "Hi, everybody. It's Gene Simmons. Hey, write this stuff down, it's important. That's right. Yours truly is going to be doing a Facebook Live event with you, Thursday, March 7, 5 PM, PST. Facebook, March 7, 5 PM, PST. We can chat about all kinds of events. Our Gene Simmons Band is playing throughout Europe, and we're gonna headline a few festivals on our own. Unbelievable, but true. We have a film company, Simmons Hamilton Films, and a lot of other news. Love to talk to you all about it, and I'll be answering your questions live during the Facebook event. You got a question for me? Post it in the comments section below. Can't wait to see you live on Facebook. We'll have a lot of fun, Thursday, March 7, 5 PM, PST. See you then."

