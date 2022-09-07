GENE SIMMONS' Moneybag Sodas Ship One Million Bottles; "Vacation Like a Rock Star" Contest Announced

Gene Simmons announces, “Proud to let everyone know that we have sold over 1,000,000 million bottles of our MoneyBag™ Sodas. Come celebrate with us. Go to MoneyBagSodas.com.”

"Gene Simmons is no stranger to selling millions of units. Our MoneyBag™ Sodas team is excited to celebrate this milestone with him. Cheers to the next million bottles!!!” - MoneyBag™ Soda Team

To celebrate the sale of the 1,000,000th bottle of Gene Simmons Moneybag™ Soda, we’re giving away a luxurious all-inclusive Caribbean vacation to 5-star Hammock Cove Antigua! Vacation Like a Rock Star Contest! You deserve to live royally while enjoying Soda Royalty! That’s why Gene Simmons MoneyBag™ Sodas has partnered with Hammock Cove Antigua, one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive 5-star resorts. You wanted the best, you got the best! Get ready to win, and soon you’ll be enjoying a cold MoneyBag™ Soda while relaxing in the private infinity-edge plunge pool of your luxury villa at Hammock Cove Antigua.

For details on the contest and to enter, visit hammockcoveantigua.com/mbcontest.

“MoneyBag™ Sodas stands out as very high quality, all-natural soda experience. Our 5-star resorts guests are absolutely delighted when they discover their villas are stocked with MoneyBag™ Sodas. MoneyBag™ Sodas provide a unique touch that makes a 5-star statement.” – Larry Basham, COO, Elite Island Resorts.

Over the last few years the explosion of artist branded beverages has been incredible, with Gene Simmons MoneyBag™ Sodas leading the way. Talking about the challenges of an artist branded beverage the MoneyBag™ soda team said, "In many instances the artists are not too involved with the product and leave it up to the manufacturers. Gene is personally involved with all aspects of MoneyBag™ sodas business. It is not just putting his name on the product. He has done buyer calls, store appearances, brings customers to Kiss shows, does personal videos for all customers to use on social media, etc. Gene also uses his millions of followers on social media to promote product. He is a great business partner. Launching a non-artist brand is more challenging. It is pretty much up to how much cash you have to market. We have many of great stories to talk about."

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, co-founder of KISS and serial entrepreneur Gene Simmons has launched a soda line in cooperation with Niagara Falls, New York-based third generation soda bottlers Paul and John Janik. The Janik brothers’ long time friend and accountant Chris Haick was also brought in to round out this collaboration.

The premium soft drink line, MoneyBag Sodas, is made with all-natural flavors, colors and sweeteners and packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles with painted labels. The flavor portfolio includes cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, and cream soda. A new “blood” orange flavor is currently in development.

Among the retail outlets that have featured MoneyBag™ Sodas are Hy-Vee, Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop and 7-Eleven stores.

The collaboration between Simmons and partners Paul Janik Jr., John Janik and Chris Haick, began with a chance meeting at Cleveland’s “Wizard World” convention. The long time KISS fans were in attendance with the hope of meeting their rock Idol, who was a featured guest at the convention. Armed with their vintage posters ready for Simmons’ autograph, John and Paul struck up a soda-centric conversation with the music legend. Simmons asked for their card, and a week later, Paul received a call from Simmons, who said he owned the trademark for the MoneyBag™ image and would be interested in having them create a MoneyBag™ premium soda line.

“Paul and John have an impeccable work ethic, as well as a prowess in the premium soft drink marketplace,” said Simmons. “The incredible flavor profiles they created and collectible packaging will be a crowd pleaser. I am very proud of MoneyBag™ Sodas and excited about my foray into the soda business.”

“We never dreamed it would be possible to work with someone we have idolized for decades. Gene is the ultimate entrepreneur and a very engaged business partner,” said Paul. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to develop such a rock star-worthy product for soda lovers to enjoy and fans to collect.”

MoneyBag™ Sodas are bundled in vintage-style 4-packs with custom crowns. They are manufactured in Niagara Falls, New York, at a single location.

This is soda royalty! If you have expensive taste, drink Moneybag™.