GENE SIMMONS On Classic KISS Single "Beth" - "It's Very Representative Of Us... As Much As 'Rock And Roll All Nite' Is"; Rare 1977 CHOM-FM Radio Interview Unearthed (Audio)
January 2, 2024, 33 minutes ago
After recently moving, Three Sides Of The Coin's Michael Brandvold opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.
Below is an interview with KISS' Gene Simmons on Montreal's CHOM-FM radio station, conducted in 1977.