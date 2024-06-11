GENE SIMMONS Performs KISS Classic "Deuce" With CHEVY METAL; Video

June 11, 2024, an hour ago

On Sunday night (June 9), Gene Simmons joined Chevy Metal on stage at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA during their charity event benefiting the Rock N Roll Rescue dog shelter/adoption service.

Watch Simmons and Chevy Metal perform the KISS classic, "Deuce", via the fan-filmed video below:

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

July
27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland
29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden
31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August
2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany    
4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland
6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany
8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands
11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium
13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain
14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain    
16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy



