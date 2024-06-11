GENE SIMMONS Performs KISS Classic "Deuce" With CHEVY METAL; Video

On Sunday night (June 9), Gene Simmons joined Chevy Metal on stage at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA during their charity event benefiting the Rock N Roll Rescue dog shelter/adoption service.

Watch Simmons and Chevy Metal perform the KISS classic, "Deuce", via the fan-filmed video below:

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy