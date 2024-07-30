GENE SIMMONS Performs KISS Deep Cut “Almost Human” In Rattvik; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

KISS legend Gene Simmons and his solo band performed at the Dalhalla Amphitheatre in Rattvik, Sweden on July 29.

During the show, the Demon performed Love Gun deep cut “Almost Human” with a help from a fan.

Check out more footage from the show with show opener of KISS classic “Deuce”:

Van Halen cover and Simmons demo version of “House Of Pain”:

Show setlist:

“Deuce”

“War Machine”

“Almost Human”

“Are You Ready”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“House Of Pain”

“I Love It Loud”

“Christine Sixteen”

“Communication Breakdown” (Led Zeppelin cover)

“Cold Gin”

“Ace Of Spades” (Motörhead cover)

“Weapons Of Mass Destruction”

“Parasite”

“Never In My Life” (Mountain cover)

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Rock And Roll All Nite”

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

July

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy