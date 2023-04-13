GENE SIMMONS Performs Part Of KISS' Manaus, Brazil Concert Seated After Falling Ill; Video

KISS launched the Brazilian leg of their End Of The Road tour last night (Wednesday, April 12) at Arena da Amazônia in Manaus.

According to Brazilian news site G1, the band were forced to pause the show briefly when Gene Simmons fell ill.

Simmons reportedly stopped playing and stood motionless on stage, then asked the stage assistants to bring him a chair. Paul Stanley paused the show and explained that the band needed to care for Gene, stating, "We're gonna have to stop to take care of him, 'cause we love him, right? Let's give Gene a really loud 'Gene'."

Organizers of the event asked the audience to wait and minutes later the band returned to the stage and resumed the concert. Gene returned to the stage playing and greeting the audience in Portuguese: "Manaus, all right!", he said. "Thank you," he added.

Media outlets are suggesting that it was heat exhaustion that caused Gene to feel unwell.

Gene Simmons, baixista e vocalista do Kiss, passa mal e show é brevemente interrompido na Arena da Amazônia. pic.twitter.com/nphJEj1PQo — A Crítica (@ACritica) April 13, 2023



