GENE SIMMONS - Record A Song With KISS Legend At JIMI HENDRIX's Legendary Electric Lady Studios; Video Trailer

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, is offering you a chance to join him in recording a song at New York City's famed Electric Lady Studios. KISS recorded their first demo at the legendary studio 50 years ago, and now you can join Simmons in the very same studio where KISS began.

"YES, the same studio that Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and Jimi Hendrix recorded in. No musical experience necessary!"

This new event is scheduled for December 4 - 6, 2023. For complete details, head here.

Your Experience:

- You will spend the day at Electric Lady Studios with GENE SIMMONS. Yes, a full day at the one and only, Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios in NYC!!

- You will be standing in the VERY FIRST STUDIO Paul & Gene ever recorded in, 1972! This is true KISStory! (Choose your day, Dec 4, 5, or 6. Space is Limited!)

- You will RECORD A SONG with GENE SIMMONS. Join Gene on lead and background vocals, Live at Electric Lady Studios, where DECADES of legendary Rock Stars have stood. NO musical Experience is necessary! But, yes, if you play an instrument, we may use that in the recording.

- You will take home a copy of the recording! Gene will not release the song. Only YOU will have the copy. Don’t want to get on stage? It’s OK, just come and enjoy the day! This event is about having FUN with Gene Simmons and going home with a personal copy of the entire recording.

- You will take home items from Gene’s Personal KISS Collection!

- You will get photos and videos with Gene & he’ll sign two of your personal items!

- You will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he’s passing them on to You!

- We’ll have plenty of food & refreshments for all.