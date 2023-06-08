GENE SIMMONS Reflects On His Career With KISS - "It's Been Half A Century, And Boy, Do I Look Good"

"We are finally going on the final go-around," said KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons, earlier today, June 8th, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, which can be viewed below.

Gene shared his thoughts on The End Of The Road Tour, commenting: "You have to have a little pride and self-respect. Know when to get off the stage. It's been half a century, and boy, do I look good. We've been doing this an awfully long time. I can't tell you how much it means to us to be in front of the fans and put on the spectacle of all spectacles. But on December the 2nd, New York City, Madison Square Garden, that will be the last time KISS will ever be on stage anywhere."

"Pride in a half a century of defying the critics," continued Gene. "We use them as mulch. You know what that is? You grind 'em up and you put 'em in the dirt. They don't mean anything. If it was up to critics, we wouldn't have our favorite things — Star Wars and all the fun stuff in life. We completely ignored them. And I will tell you, the finest part of being up on stage and putting on the best show on the planet is the look on the faces of the fans. I can't tell you what it means. So it's gonna be happy, because of the amazing journey we've had, but sad, of course, because it's gonna be heartbreaking."

The next KISS show is June 10th in Prague, Czech Republic at 02 Arena. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.