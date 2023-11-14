GENE SIMMONS Says “The KISS Show Will Live On In Different Ways”

Gene Simmons tells Canada’s 519 magazine that “the KISS show will live on in different ways” after the band wraps up The End Of The Road Tour on December 2 at Madison Square Garden.

On the future of KISS, The Demon says, “The KISS show will live on in different ways. Yes, that’s being planned. It’ll also be four to ten different traveling shows. So, you’ll be able to be in Japan and have Japanese actors, musicians being us, and at the same time you could go to Vegas or New York or London.”

Simmons also spoke about the absence of original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss not joining the band on their final shows. “I feel sad. I feel sad and angry that both Ace and Peter aren’t here. I mean, they’re alive, but they’re not here to enjoy this unbelievable journey with us. They were there at the beginning and deserve all the credit. And when they look in the mirror, the only reason they’re not here with us is themselves.”

KISS recently announced that their final concert ever, on December 2 at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden, will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: