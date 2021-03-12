GENE SIMMONS Selling Renovated Beverly Hills Home For $25 Million; Photo Gallery

TMZ is reporting that KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has put his Beverly Hills mansion back up for sale, but with a higher price tag after some renovations.

Says TMZ: "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the KISS frontman just re-listed his two-acre property in Benedict Canyon for a cool $25 million. Gene previously put the home up for sale back in October for $22 million, but it never sold and we're told he invested a lot of money in making improvements. Our sources say the home was almost like a miniature KISS museum, with 4 of the 7 bedrooms decked out with all kinds of band gear... but as you can see, the rooms no longer look like KISS shrines. The massive property is 16,000 square feet and it's still got all the bells and whistles you would expect from a rock star's home... a 60-foot water slide, parking for 35 cars and a professional size tennis court.

