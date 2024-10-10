GENE SIMMONS Talks About His Judging On Dancing With The Stars - "People Pour Their Heart And Soul Into It For Nothing, They Don't Get Rich Doing It"; Video

This past Tuesday, October 8th, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons served as a guest judge on Dancing With The Stars for their "Hair Metal Night", alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

After the show, Page Six’s Desiree Murphy spoke exclusively with Gene in the Dancing With The Stars ballroom:

The night began with the contestants and their pro partners dancing to the KISS classic, “Rock And Roll All Nite”, choreographed by professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, and featuring Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist, Joel Hoekstra.

Dancers performed throughout the night to songs by Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Europe, Whitesnake, Warrant, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Quiet Riot. Watch the performances below:

Hair Metal Night opening:

Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson perform a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi:

Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach perform a Paso Doble to “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith:

Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber perform a Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe:

Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold perform a Foxtrot to “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake:

Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart perform a Paso Doble to “Cherry Pie” by Warrant:

Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko perform a Cha Cha to “Nothin’ But A Good Time” by Poison:

Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater perform a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister:

Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten perform a Jive to “Cum On Feel The Noize” by Quiet Riot:

Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong perform a Jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister:

Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy perform a Paso Doble to “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi: