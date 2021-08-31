GENE SIMMONS Tests Positive For COVID-19; Next Four KISS Shows Postponed

KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.

Postponed dates:

September

1 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds