GENE SIMMONS To Play First Post-KISS Show At New Rock & Brews Opening

Rock 107 is reporting that Gene Simmons is getting ready to return to the stage for the first time since KISS wrapped their End of The Road tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December.

Simmons will perform with the Gene Simmons Band at the grand opening of the Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar within the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington.

Simmons, who is a co-founder of Rock & Brews with his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, tells ABC Audio fans should expect a fun show.

“There are no rules, which is my favorite thing in life. Anything is bound to happen,” Simmons shares. “I may jump off the stage and get into the audience. We may pull some folks out of the audience. You want to sing ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’? Here's the mic. Good luck.”

He also teases some possible treats for KISS fans, sharing, “We get a chance to play songs KISS has never played and some songs have never been recorded. So it's a very exciting event."

Gene Simmons Band will hit the stage at Rock & Brews on April 23 at 8 PM, with the show free and open to the public.

Read more at Rock 107.

More Gene Simmons Band tour dates:

April

26 - Summer Breeze Open Air Festival - Sao Paulo, Brazil

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy

For ticket links, head here.