GENERATION KILL Featuring Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES Release New Single / Video "Into The Black"

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes' band Generation Kill released their crushing single "Never Relent", featuring the inimitable Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus fame, back in May. They have followed up with "Into The Black", taken from the band's forthcoming album, MKUltra. Check out the official video below.

Dukes: "The story 'Eight O'Clock In The Morning' by Ray Nelson inspired the lyrics, and I watched a doc on 'They Live', which took me down the rabbit hole of short stories and books so I took the idea and ran with it. The G Kill boys gave me a barn burner with a really cool ending to work with. Shooting the video was good fun. We had a blast hanging together and doing this. Hunter Chapman did a killer job and the bugs and heat didn't deter us from having a blast."

With breakneck speed, dizzying guitar solos, and uncompromising vocals, the medieval wartime theme of the visual accompaniment is a gruesomely appropriate fit for the brutal single. Thrash buffs should also note that "Never Relent" is the first collaboration with both Rob Dukes and Gary Holt since Dukes' departure from Exodus. Speaking on the release, Dukes shares:

"I’m really proud of 'Never Relent'. I was inspired to write the lyrics after reading about certain tyrannical leaders in history like Vlad the Impaler and Genghis Khan. It turned out to be one of the most brutal tracks on the album, which is why it made sense to have Gary play on it with us."

Gary Holt also commented, "I’m super fired up to have been able to contribute a solo to the new Generation Kill song 'Never Relent'. The song is ripping on its own, to be able to contribute a solo to it was super kick ass! Crushing song! Check it out ASAP!”