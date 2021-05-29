GENERATION KILL Release New Track "Never Relent" Featuring GARY HOLT

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes' band Generation Kill has released their crushing new track "Never Relent", featuring the inimitable Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus fame.

With breakneck speed, dizzying guitar solos, and uncompromising vocals, the medieval wartime theme of the visual accompaniment is a gruesomely appropriate fit for the brutal single. Thrash buffs should also note that "Never Relent" is the first collaboration with both Rob Dukes and Gary Holt since Dukes' departure from Exodus. Speaking on the release, Dukes shares:

"I’m really proud of 'Never Relent'. I was inspired to write the lyrics after reading about certain tyrannical leaders in history like Vlad the Impaler and Genghis Khan. It turned out to be one of the most brutal tracks on the album, which is why it made sense to have Gary play on it with us."

Gary Holt also commented, "I’m super fired up to have been able to contribute a solo to the new Generation Kill song 'Never Relent'. The song is ripping on its own, to be able to contribute a solo to it was super kick ass! Crushing song! Check it out ASAP!”

Furthermore, fans can also look forward to Generation Kill's third album, MK-Ultra, set to be released in late Summer 2021.